Nia Sharma beats Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to grab the second spot on the Sexiest Asian Woman 2017 list

Television’s hottest gal Nia Sharma has done it again. The beauty defeated the likes of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to be crowned as the second sexiest Asian woman of 2017. The top spot goes to Priyanka Chopra who has been ruling the list since a while now. Nia Sharma is one of the most glamorous girls in the industry and is known to be edgy and experimental. The lady defeated Katrina Kaif last year to take the third spot. The news made headlines and she was trending for days. We have to see how crazy people go after hearing that Nia has defeated Deepika Padukone, celluloid’s Queen Padmavati herself. (Also Read: Nia Sharma is back with her web series Twisted 2 and we can’t keep calm – view pic)

Noida girl, Nia was studying for a career in news reporting but got a chance on a show instead. Unlike other gals, she is someone who always takes risks and has a strong sense of individuality. People loved her in Jamai Raja but post that she has been in a mood to experiment. Her web series Twisted was a hit and they are coming up with season two. She has often been at the receiving end of trolls due to her ‘bold’ pictures but Nia has a I give a damn attitude that has earned her more followers. Check out some of her super sexy pictures…(Also Read: Nia Sharma gives it back to haters after being trolled for her blue ‘Halloween’ lipstick)

I feel best when I’m behind the wheel… #route2017 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Dec 5, 2017 at 3:48am PST

Indecisive ..messed up…zoned out..nervously confident! 🤷‍♀️ A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:14am PST

Everyone there but the one I wanted to see…. A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

#kkk8 Grand finale🍾🍾🍾🎉🎉 Happy-ending of a beautiful…a little painful journey Outfit @officialswapnilshinde Styled @saachivj Makeup: @rishabskhanna ❤️ A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

You stop being a D**k and I won’t lose my sh*t.!! #ordinarygirl 😌 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Nia has often said that she makes it so high on the list is because of her crazy fans. The girl is one of the most searched TV celebs on the Internet. She has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. The actress is known for her love for pink lipstick and trendy footwear. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….