Nia Sharma gets a tan and we are feeling the heat – view pics!

Whether it is sporting blue lips on Halloween or going all out with her craze for pink lip shades, Nia Sharma does not believe in half measures. The actress who will be seen next on Twisted 2, did a photoshoot for makeup artist Rishab Khanna. After giving her an edgy look on Halloween, Rishab has made her a bronzed goddess in his latest work of art. With her nude lips and loose hair, she looks no less than the quintessential wild beauty of retro Hollywood lips. Nia is sporting a sheer outfit with a bodysuit. The actress looks damn seductive in this understated yet sexy look. (Also Read: Padmaavat controversy: You will shock and smile at the same time after seeing Nia Sharma’s latest tweet)

The actress hasn’t done much except experiment with shades of gold, brown and bronze. We are sure many girls will be curious to know the products used to achieve the look. She has soft sable nude lips, wavy hair left open and bronzed cheeks. He has kept the eye makeup subtle with eyeliner, mascara and a stack of false eyelashes. Her bodysuit has a high cut but Nia has used a shrug to cover up a little. Just check out the pics…

We can see that she has used a lot of glitter on her legs. Getting such makeup done is a tedious process but Nia seems to be the perfect muse for Rishab. The actress is experimental enough with her looks and is a true fashionista. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…