Nia Sharma, Karishma Sharma, Sonarika Bhadoria, Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik – TV actresses who broke the internet with their hot bikini pictures

If there is one common reason for these television actresses to break the internet it was for postingg their bikini pictures on social media. Not all TV actresses were trending on the internet for flaunting their bikinis and we’re only talking about the ones who did. Nia Sharma, Karishma Sharma, Mouni Roy, Sonarika Bhadoria and Rubina Dilaik were the most spoken about on social media for their hot bikini avatar. The usually saree clad bahus onscreen shed their sanskari image and got into this hot avatar. You’ll want to take off on a holiday after looking at their bikini pictures.

Though a lot of them were body-shamed on social media they handled it like a boss. Each one of them gave it back to trolls in style setting an apt example for everyone who gets body-shamed on social media. And we can’t seem to pick out the best among these actresses who looked equally hot in bikinis. Since it is Trendy Tuesday, we picked actresses who were trending on the internet for flaunting their bikini bod and you get to pick the best from it. Check out these pictures of the actresses that went viral and vote for your favourite one. (ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya’s Mrunal Thakur, Uttaran’s Tina Datta, Pehredaar Piya Ki’s Tejasswi Prakash – check out these TV bahus in bikinis)

Mouni Roy

Humming the heart jazz… A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Nia Sharma

💦💦💧#paradise By @hussain.shiham #adaaran_resorts A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Karishma Sharma

Please be a traveler, not a tourist. Try new things,meet new people, and look beyond what’s right in front of you. Those are the keys to understanding this amazing world we live in. ❤️💭 A post shared by karishma sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

Sonarika Bhadoria

“What will it light up If the morning sun cannot Land upon your skin?” A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika) on May 25, 2016 at 1:00am PDT

Rubina Dilaik

You are the wind beneath my wings ! Thank you @ashukla09 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:44pm PST

We think all of them look pretty irresistible, don’t you think?

Vote for your favourite bikini picture and tell us what you think in the comments below.