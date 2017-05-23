Nia Sharma, Shweta Tiwari, Rinku Karmarkar – actors who went BOLD on the small screen just like Piya Albelaa’s Akshay Mhatre

Akshay Mhatre shocked us all when he chose to go buck naked for his role in Piya Albelaa. The actor plays Naren, who is spiritually inclined and decides to step out of the house naked. The promo itself will give you the goosebumps and like Akshay said in a statement, it’s one challenging thing to do. But this is not the first time actors are going all out to do justice to their roles. Nia Sharma, Rinku Karmarkar and Shweta Tiwari had, too, done quite a few bold moves for the TV shows they were a part of and it did make a huge difference to the show.

It’s a great thing that actors are now going all out to be as realistic and as daring to get the shot right. It’s the role and character that matters more than their image. Well, for most of them at least. Nia Sharma, for instance, became the first actress to go bald on television. Though she was sceptical about it, she went ahead and did it anyway. The actress played a cancer patient in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai and had to let go of that beautiful mane to do justice to her role. (ALSO READ: Akshay Mhatre goes buck naked for Piya Albelaa and you just can’t miss it – Watch video)

Check out how these other actors have gone all out on television.

Nia Sharma

This was quite a task for the actress! In a statement to IANS, she said,” Frankly speaking, it wasn’t easy for me to sport such a look. I remember I cried in front of my mother saying I don’t want to do something like this. But she convinced me. She said now that you have entered the industry, you can`t crib about things, just go for it. With her encouraging words, I gathered all my strength and just went for it.” And we totally understand why it’s a big deal to shave your head off.

Rinku Karmarkar

Rinku Karmarkar also shaved off her head for her role as Tai in Yeh Vaada Raha. The actress spoke to a leading daily about her decision to chop off her hair and said,” I was fed up of wearing a wig as the pins that held it together would prick and hurt my scalp. So I told my unit that it would be better if I went bald. They conveyed it to the makers, who were shocked to hear this. When they asked me, I told them that taking such a step would enhance the character. It’s a huge experiment for me as an actor. I have played grey characters before, but this one is the strongest of them. I was anxious and nervous while doing it, but never went back on my decision.”

Now that’s some dedication, we must say! We’re damn proud of her.

Shweta Tiwari

Well, believe it or not, we did the Walk Of Shame way before Game Of Thrones and Shweta Tiwari made sure that you reach for the tissues. Though the actress didn’t go completely naked, her character was stripped off her clothes and made to walk naked just so the head of the village could prove who rules the village. Shweta pulled it off with such conviction it’ll break your heart. Check out a part of the video right here.

Well, now that actors are not shying away from experimenting and going all out to impress the audience, we’re expecting to see a lot more on television. Times are definitely changing, don’t you think? Post your thoughts in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.