Nia Sharma’s twerking video from her Khatron Ke Khiladi diaries is just too HOT

The gorgeous Nia Sharma is one helluva sexy lady. We are amazed with the confidence and dare devilry she is showing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 where despite being eliminated, she is back on the show with a bang. When we met Nia at the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, she told us that she was damn excited about going to Spain. The team was stationed in Barcelona, Marbella and other cool places and made it a point to hang out at the pubs and discs in the locality. Nia Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey, Lopamudra Raut and Monica Dogra were the best of buddies on the show. (Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Epi 13: Nia Sharma and Monica Dogra are back on the show as wild card contestants)

In fact, Monica and Nia became BFFs on the show. Incidentally, Monica is also back after beating Geeta Phogat in the elimination round. Nia had told the Hindustan Times, “None of it was staged. When you go for a vacation, you hit the usual spots but staying in a country for over a month is a different experience altogether. I was glad that the whole group was fun. In fact, I found my alter ego in Monica Dogra. We had the same playlists and we bonded on that. We spent a lot of time together and made Instagram stories on Nicki Minaj songs. We are both badass.” (Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 hottie Monica Dogra’s bikini avatar in Costa Rica’s wilderness will make you sweat – view pics!)

Well, Nia has shared this video where the two of them are twerking to a club number. Both the girls ooze a casual style vibe and look totally uninhibited. While Nia is already well-known for bold photoshoots, Monica is also making news nowadays for her rather hot Instagram pictures. Just check out the video…

Unseen #Spain #kkk8 Don’t remember The last time I danced like this hahahaha @monicadogra @lopamudraraut @rithvik_d ‘Mo bounce in the motherfu**ing house’!! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

We really want to see these hotties together in one project. Maybe a web-series that is an out and out chick flick.