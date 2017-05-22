Nicki Minaj has been sending money to a village in India and we had no clue about it – watch video

Nicki Minaj, the American rapper, did something which none of us had any clue about. Had she not put up a post on Instagram, we would be completely unaware about it even today. Nicki has been helping out a village in India, which strangely doesn’t have a name, to get clean water to drink. That’s not all. The villagers there are actually making good use of the financial backing they are receiving from the singer-rapper. Now they have a computer centre, a tailoring institute, a reading program and two water wells! (Also read: Nicki Minaj REGRETS dating Meek Mill, calls it the biggest L she’s ever taken in her life)

Nicki posted a video of a man thanking her and others who made installing a well for clean water in the village possible. She accompanied it with a really heartfelt message. She wrote, “This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud. The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS. We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don’t even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I’ll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you’d like to be a part of it. Love.” Watch the video right here and you will know what Minaj has done for the village.

Nicki also shared two pictures of women who were given sewing machines to work with and make a living to be self-reliant. Check out the post right here…

Nicki Minaj, you definitely deserve a huge round of applause for this.