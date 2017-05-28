Nicole Kidman credits her husband Keith Urban for boosting her self confidence

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman said she never felt confident while growing up and credits her singer husband Keith Urban for boosting her self-esteem.

The ‘Top of the Lake’ actress – who has daughters Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, with her country singer spouse, as well as grown-up kids Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise, said support from people around her makes her feel secure.

“I didn’t (feel comfortable) as a kid or a teenager. Not even in my early 20s. Your confidence grows as you get older, particularly when you’re in a loving relationship. Everything strengthens.”

“A lot of that insecurity and desire to please is based on low self-esteem, so trying to build that is important. And Keith has been a huge part of it,” Kidman said. Also read: Nicole Kidman goes topless in her new TV series Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman was last seen in Oscar nominated Lion, where she was nominated for the best supporting actress. In the film she played foster mother to Sunny Pawar-Dev Patel’s Saroo.

Apart from that she’ll be seen in How To Talk to Girls at Parties, The Killing Of a Sacred Deer and The Beguiled etc.

She will also be seen as Queen Atlanta in DCEU’s Aquaman in 2018.