Nicole Kidman is happy that her TV show Big Little Lies has opened the conversation on spousal abuse

Actress Nicole Kidman is happy her show “Big Little Lies” has opened the conversation on spousal abuse. The 50-year-old actress, who played an abused housewife on the TV show, hopes it will help people who in her character’s situation, reported Femalefirst.

“I’m glad that it’s created the conversation, I’m glad that it sort of pulled the veil off. I’ve received the most amazing emails from people saying I now understand why women stay or why people stay with an abuser, and if that changes one person’s life, that’s amazing for me.” Also read: Nicole Kidman credits her husband Keith Urban for boosting her self confidence

She says she was left feeling “exposed and deeply humiliated at times” during filming the show. “I mean, I remember lying on the floor in the bathroom at the very end when we were doing the scenes in episode 7, and I was lying on the floor and I just wouldn’t get up in-between takes. Also read: Priyanka Chopra twins with Nicole Kidman and also hangs out with Kendall Jenner – view pics

“I was just lying there, sort of broken and crying, and I remember at one point Jean-Marc (Vallee, director) coming over and just sort of placing a towel over me because I was just lying there in half-torn underwear and just basically on the ground with nothing on…,” She told W magazine.