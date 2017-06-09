Ninnu Kori teaser: Nani’s love story is complicated yet intriguing

Nani is back with yet another love story – This time the movie goes by the title – Ninnu Kori. The film stars Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinishetty. The makers released the teaser today and it had left us wanting more of the film. It opens with a panoramic view of a picturesque landscape. Against this scenic background, you can see a red car driving down the road. The teaser then goes on to introduce us to the three main leads – Nani, Nivetha and Aadhi. From the looks of it, it’s a love triangle. Complicated yet romantic. The teaser has a stylish look to it. There’s so much we want to know about this trio’s entangles love story. What brings this story alive is the Adiga Adiga song playing in the background. Nani‘s voice also has another story to tell – He goes on to confess that he can never understand girls who love men who have all the habits and then marry those who have none. The teaser ends with Nani having reached his destination. The car is parked outside a pristine looking bungalow and Nani is seen staring at the house, he looks hesitant but he has no choice. The cinematography is stylish and sharp. After this intriguing teaser we can’t wait to know more. Also Read: Nani introduces baby Arjun with this pic and it’s ‘AWW’DORABLE!

It was only a week ago, Gopi Sunder, the music composer of Ninu Kori released Adiga Adiga, the first song from the album, The song’s soul stirring tune became a raging hit with fans. And now the teaser has intrigued them just as much. The movie is currently in its post production stage. The film is all set for a 9th July release. The film will mark the debut of director Shiva Nirvava. This is Nani and Nivetha’s second film after Gentleman.