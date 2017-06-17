Ninnu Kori trailer: Nani returns with his hit formula alongside Nivetha Thomas but it’s not going to be just another lovestory

The trailer of Nani starrer Ninnu Kori surfaced recently and unlike his usual hit love formulas, this time there’s a major twist. The film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles. Unlike what you would expect out of a love triangle in South, the trailer promises no masala fights and rowdiness. Instead, it encapsulates the struggle of understanding what the heart wants and what love is. Directed by debutante Shiva Nirvana, Ninnu Kori looks very promising with a catchy soundtrack. You’ll see romance, comedy, just a wee bit of action (let’s face it, its a South film) and lots and lots of Nani!

It’s a simple trailer that explains the entire plot of the film. It’s a regular boy meet girl, boy falls for the girl, things go awry, the girl and boy go splitsville. However, fast forward it to a few years and there’s the girl, in love with another boy. Now with Tollywood being a little aggressive about winning back their ladyloves, you might expect some action packed sequences, maybe even see a dark side of the second lead. But this time, it’s different. There’s no fight between both the boys. In fact, they both are actually friends, who have fallen for the same girl. With this unique plot, it seems like an interesting watch. You don’t usually come across such mature themed movies down South so it is refreshing. There’s no fight for the girl between Nani and Aadhi Pinisetty. In fact, it’s more like a journey of figuring oneself out, understanding love and handling as mature adults. Check it out below.

Nani and Nivetha previously worked in Gentleman. We all know what a fab hit that was and how their sizzling chemistry became talk of the town. Since then, fans have waited for them to reunite onscreen, again. Good news for them because that day isn’t far. Ninnu Kori releases on July 7, clashing with Spiderman: Homecoming. It would be interesting to see whether the movie is able to beat the collections of the Hollywood film. We’ll have to wait to see how that works out.

