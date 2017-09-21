Niti Taylor and Bengali actress Ritabhari recreate Paro and Chandramukhi’s look from Devdas – view pics

Now that’s one avatar we’ve not seen Niti Taylor in and we’re totally loving it. The actress recreated the look of Paro from Devdas along with Bengali actress Ritabhari, who dressed up as Chandramukhi, for a festive photo shoot. While Niti posted a few pictures on her social media, we’ve got some additional unseen pictures of her in the Paro avatar. Niti draped her herself in the traditional color palette of white with a deep pink border. The silk saree with tissue weaves was adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery to bring the richness in a traditional look.

Niti was elated to meet Ritabhari at the shoot, who took her through the nuances of Bengal and its rich cultural heritage. Ritabhori was paired with Ayushman Khurrana in his recent single Orrey Mon that released early this year and was also seen with National award winning actress Kalki Koechlin, for the short film Naked. Ritabhari chose to wear a Rani pink silk saree with intricate applique work and an intricately embroidered blouse which complemented her beautifully. Looks like the actress is having fun after being removed from Ghulaam. She is travelling and doing fun shows and photo shoots. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Niti Taylor, Abrar Zahoor, Pearl V Puri and Nikitin Dheer finalized for Salman Khan’s show?)

Niti says, “I am not a Bengali but loved every bit of the culture. I love donning the Paro look and also the Bengali saree. I have played a South Indian in Kaisi Ye Yaariyan and than a Haryanvi Bahu in Ghulaam but this one is really cool. I am a big fan of Madhuri Dixit and doing her song Dola Re Dola with Ritabhari was really interesting. Along with that wearing the lovely costume by Osaa was my dream come true; to relive the epic Devdas for this special shoot. I never thought draping a saree in a Bengali style would be so simple and it brings out an elegant look. My mom and all my fans were really surprised to see this beautiful transformation”

Ritabhari was equally thrilled to meet Niti. She said, “It was indeed a pleasure meeting Niti. Her chirpy and warm nature made this shoot so much fun. I am so happy she loved Kolkata.” Check out some of their pictures from the shoot right here.

You can if you think you can.🎈 A post shared by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

Be good to her, she’s rare💕 A post shared by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Now for the pictures she hasn’t posted on social media yet.

Don’t they look beautiful? Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.