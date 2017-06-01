Ex Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul unleashes her sexy,sultry side in her latest photoshoot – View Pics

Donno about the celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 10 but the aam aadmis are definitely basking in the glory of success. Be it the winner Manveer Gurjar, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in Spain or his rumoured girlfriend Nitibha Kaul, who is all set to host a show titled ‘Date to Remember’ on MTV – these people might have entered the show as commoners but are now no less than celebrities. Nitibha will be accompanied by her co-contestant Manu Punjabi on the show. Om Swami doesn’t need to do much to stay in news and Priyanka Jagga has apparently signed a film! So you see, it’s these people who have benefited from the show not the celebrity contestants.

However, coming back to Nitibha, she has been on a roll ever since she has come out of Bigg Boss’ house. After travelling, walking the ramp and bagging a show, the talented girl has now got a sexy photoshoot done. Looks like she wants to try her hand at acting now. Nitibha is looking classy, sexy and sultry in the pictures. Have a look for yourself –

FINALLY. Pictures of my photoshoot with the amazing @chishtianjum are out. Thanks for giving me the confidence to do such a different shoot! #conceptshoot #newexperience #grateful #newpictures #nitibhakaul A post shared by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

#nofilter A post shared by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

A post shared by Anjum Chishti (@chishtianjum) on May 23, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Most Dynamic Contestant of Big Boss10 @nitibhakaul A post shared by Anjum Chishti (@chishtianjum) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

#bts of my shoot from yesterday. Cannot wait to share the pictures with you all! #highfashion #shootlife #modelling #hustling #keepitstylish #fashionspread #photoshootdiaries A post shared by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

Obsessing over my expressions in this one 🙈 #tryingtobesexy A post shared by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

‘Date to Remember’ will last for 13 weeks and will have couples contesting in it and the winner would get exciting prizes. Can’t wait to see her in the show. What about you? Tell us in the comments section below. And yes don’t forget to come back to BollywoodLife for latest updates on Bollywood and television.