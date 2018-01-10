No clue about an engagement with Ranveer Singh but Deepika Padukone certainly knows all about her wedding outfit

There has been a lot of rumours doing the rounds lately about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone‘s engagement. The fact that she celebrated her birthday with her and Singh’s families sure fuelled it further. But none of it is true. We told you already that two are not getting engaged anytime soon, although Deepika did pay a visit to Ranveer’s grandmother, who has not been keeping well. But just because the actress is not planning to marry anytime soon, doesn’t mean she can’t dream about her wedding day. We all girls know how we want to look on our special day, and the same goes for the actress. She even knows her designer! Speaking to Neha Dhupia on Vogue BFFs, she chose Sabyasachi to design her wedding outfit.

Deepika was a guest on the show along with her sister, Anisha Padukone. We have already shared pictures with you from the sets where the sisters were looking really happy in each other’s company. In one of the segments, Deepika chose Sabyasachi over Manish Malhotra to be the designer for her wedding outfit. Mid-Day also quoted a source saying that the actress didn’t even shy away from speaking about Ranveer Singh. During one of the segments, Neha asked her to complete the sentence. Dhupia said, “Ranveer Singh, stop doing…” which made Deepika say, “Stop doing outrageous clothes.” The Padukone sisters then burst out laughing! (Also read: Padmavat controversy: Rajasthan government bans Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone’s film)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Padmavat finally has a release date after Censor Board chucked the ‘I’ from the name. Don’t know as to how is that going to serve any purpose but the board seems convinced. The film will release on January 25, along with Padman, which will also begin the season of clashes in Bollywood for this year. We are still waiting for new poster with the modified title so that we know it’s actually happening.