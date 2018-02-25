No dance step was tough for Sridevi, reveals choreographer Saroj Khan

In her long career, Saroj Khan had choreographed many Bollywood actresses. However, along with Madhuri Dixit the actress with whom she had a truly scintillating partnership was Sridevi. The two have a legacy of hit songs ranging from Kaate Nahin Kat Tey (Mr India) to Kisi Ke Haath Na Ayegi (Chaalbaaz). Tales of how Sridevi shot for these songs with burning temperature is a part of Bollywood’s folklore. We know that she had 103 degree fever while dancing on Kisi Ke Haath, the iconic song from Chaalbaaz, which is one of her fave films of the 90’s. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan gets really emotional talking about Sridevi; watch video)

Talking EXCLUSIVELY to Bollywood Life, Saroj Khan said, “This is shocking. I have so many good memories with her. I cannot pinpoint a single one. Sridevi was a fabulous dancer. There was no dance step that was difficult for me. Of course, I have scolded her many times but she never lost her cool. She would take everything in her stride and strive to do better. The thing was that our styles were different. She was more of Madras style while I was hardcore Bollywood.” The lady also said that Sridevi was like a daughter to her and totally unique as an artiste. Her loss is irreplaceable in the industry.

The diva passed away in Dubai’s Emirates Tower hotel due to cardiac arrest. Her body was taken to Rashid Hospital where it was declared dead. As of now, the body is being brought back to Mumbai. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates….