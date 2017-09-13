No guesses there! Salman Khan’s Oonchi hai building gets more love than Varun Dhawan’s version in Judwaa 2

The makers of Judwaa 2 had revealed while shooting the film that two songs from 1997 hit Judwaa will be reprised for the remake – Oonchi hai building and Tan tana tan. We have seen both the songs now and every time we have asked you to tell us, if the second version matched up the original or not, you have always sided with Salman Khan‘s songs. Now that’s a no-brainer. Everything, when heard first, leaves a more lasting impact than a do-over. Guess that’s why Oonchi hai building from Salman Khan’s film won this poll too. We had asked you to tell us which one you liked the most, Varun’s reprised track or the good old 90s number and you went with the latter.

With 66 percent votes, Salman Khan’s Oonchi hai building has emerged as the winner. Now, to be fair to Varun Dhawan, there was never a doubt that people will opt for the older version than the new one because that’s pure nostalgia. We have grown up dancing on that track. It’s part of our being and thus we will always be attached to the 90s track. We even know the whole lyrics and even know where to pause for the composition to change its tune. We are that in love with the old track. So, it isn’t shocking that the old number won this poll.

To give credit where its due, there are 34 percent people who felt Varun’s take on the song was cool as well. It takes a lot of courage to recreate a 90s gem and the young actor has done a great job with it. In fact, we don’t think anyone in the present generation has the charisma to do a Salman Khan film. Only Varun possesses that wicked yet endearing quality which the Dabangg Khan is famous for.