No heroine was ready to act with Simbu: AAA Producer Michael

Producer Michael Rayappan of Anbanavan Asarathavan Adangathavan fame has accused Simbu for his careless and highly unprofessional behavior that made him incur massive losses to a tune of Rs. 18 crores.

Speaking at a press meet yesterday night in Chennai alongside AAA director Adhik Ravichandran, Rayappan lashed out at Simbu for his callous attitude and exploiting his so-called stardom. “No heroine was ready to act with Simbu when we’re searching for the female leads for the project. Trisha repaid the advance paid to her and Lakshmi Menon refused to star in the film although I went all the way to Kochi to convince her. Shriya came on board finally. But after the first schedule was wrapped up, Simbu asked us to remove Shriya from the film stating that her acting is not good. Because of this, we couldn’t shoot a song with her. Despite giving a call sheet for 13 days, we shot for only 7 days with Shriya,” said Rayappan.

Calling out Simbu’s high-handedness, Rayappan said, “He kept changing the shooting locations. When we planned Madurai, he said it’s hot and asked us to change it to Goa. When we planned to shoot some portions in Dubai, he asked us to change the portions to London. Finally we shot in the East Coast Road in Chennai. He spent lavishly during his stay in the ECR hotel and when our executive producer asked him about it, Simbu said he wants the EP to be out of the project. And, we had to fire our EP. Now, I’m standing in the middle of the road because of him. Never even in my wildest dream did I think about this.”

Now, the Tamil Film Producer Council has reportedly issued a red card against Simbu, who has maintained silence over the entire controversy.

(Text by Surendhar MK)