No mobile phone for Salman Khan when he takes the stage at Tubelight’s trailer launch – watch video

All you Bhai fans, here is something that will make you love him more. Salman Khan came back to Mumbai few days back for the trailer launch of his much-awaited film, Tubelight. There was a lot of hype and buzz about the trailer. The trailer has got a wonderful response and has got us all excited for the film. But here’s an interesting thing Bhai did before he took the stage at the trailer launch. BollywoodLife captured this in a video. Before getting on the stage, Salman gave his mobile phone to someone from his team so there will be no distraction during the event.

Now that’s what we call professionalism. It shows how much he is dedicated to his film and work. It is something that you can definitely take from him. The actor spoke about a lot of things at the trailer launch apart from the film. He told everyone how he has lost three very important people in his life this year (Reema Lagoo, Om Puri and Vinod Khanna). The actor was teary-eyed when he saw scenes that he had shot with Om Puri in Tubelight. He expressed how much he is going to miss these three people in life. Coming back to Bhai and his no phone policy, check out this video that we shot here. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan fights baby Ahil on Sultan song and we know he’s going to be a macho like mamu jaan)

Salman came back from Dubai, where he was shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. The actor is damn busy with films at the moment, Tubelight being one of his ambitious projects. And Salman did impress a lot of people in the trailer, don’t you think? Though we hardly saw his co-star Zhu Zhu in the trailer, we are hoping to see her a lot in the upcoming trailers and songs.

