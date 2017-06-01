No place for Farhan Akhtar in Shraddha Kapoor’s life? Read deets

The news of Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar being a ‘closeted couple’ have been doing the rounds since a long time now. As per reports, the two got close during the filming of Rock On 2 and have been going strong since then. The media also went into a tizzy about how Shraddha’s parents disapprove of the relationship and so on. There was this huge story of how Shakti Kapoor took his daughter away from Farhan’s residence after a showdown. Though all the parties denied such baseless rumours, the Farhan – Shraddha link-up is one that refuses to die now. But as per a report in Hindustan Times, Shraddha is “single and strictly in work mode”. (Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor’s chic black dress from Half Girlfriend success bash is our new favorite thing)

The source close to Shraddha said, “Contrary to reports, she is single and completely focused on her job.” The latest doing the rounds is that Shraddha and Farhan are planning a secret lovers getaway. The insider termed this rumour as “absolutely untrue.” It seems the actress is miffed at how her personal life is making news when she wants her work to do the talking. She is now basking in the success of Half Girlfriend and looking forward to her most challenging role in the Haseena Parkar biopic for which she’s gained some weight. The newspaper stated that everyone feels such rumours discredit her hard work. (Also Read: Half Girlfriend box office collection day 8: Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer scores a half century; earns Rs 50.95 crore)

The paper also quoted the source as saying that Shraddha has no time to nurture a relationship. “Shraddha does not have the bandwidth to keep up or nurture a relationship. She has been putting in a lot of hard work for her roles,” said the insider. It seems whatever little time she gets is with family. So, she flew off to Seychelles with her family to spend some quality time with them.