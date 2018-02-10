NOT 2.0, Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan will release on April 27th

Whoa! Now that’s what you call dropping a bomb! Earlier today, the makers of Kaala Karikaalan had officially announced that the release date of the gangsta film would be out. As promised, it’s here – The gangsta film is all set to release on Apil 27th. The don of the dons is coming this summer and we can’t keep calm! If there is no 2.0 in April worry not, there’s Kaal Karikaalan to look forward to. Reportedly both are marketed by Lyca. Rajinikanth still owns the slot! We wonder if this release date will be received well by everyone? The last time 2.0 was known to release on the same day, the producers of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun’s upcoming films were very clear that their films would release on April 27th as planned. Now that 2.0 is out and Kaala is in, will it still be a cause for concern? Ater all it’s a Rajinikanth film! Nobody can take over the Thalaiva, right? Also Read: Kaala Karikaalan new poster: Rajinikanth’s swag is unparalleled and this new still proves that

Kaal Karikaalan is based on the story of a powerful don from dharavi. The film is set in Mumbai. For this role, Rajinikanth will take on a massy avatar – he will sport a kurta, mundu along with his signature Kabali salt n pepper look. His avatar has already created a furore among fans. The movie will also star Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. The film marks Rajinikanth’s second collaboration with Pa Ranjith. The last time they came together, they created Kabali.

In other news, from the look of it, 2.0 has been pushed again. Reasons for the delay are unknown however reports suggest the pending CG work is to blame. This sci-fi adventure stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson among others. The film has been made in 3D. The movie promises an out of the world experience with stunts on par with Hollywood.