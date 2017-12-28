Not Akshay Kumar, but these two actors had maximum Bollywood releases in 2017

he Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is always known as one of the busiest actors in the industry. In every calendar year, the 50-year old actor delivers to two to three films on an average. In fact, from 2012 to 2017, Akshay has done 20 films as the lead, but this year, it’s not the hit machine Khiladi Kumar, who enjoyed maximum releases. While Akki had only two releases this year with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2, two unconventional actors have enjoyed maximum releases with as many as five releases. The actors we are talking about are Rajkummar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The versatile and National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao had five releases this year and they were a mixed bag of niche and commercial cinema. While Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped and Newton successfully managed to attract the audience to the cinema halls, Raabta and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana underperformed at the box office. Despite his films receiving mixed reviews, the audience and critics praised his performance unanimously. The actor fetched accolades for Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton. Apart from these films, the actor also impressed us in Bose: Dead or Alive web series, where he portrayed the central character of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. In 2018, Rajkummar will be seen in films like Omerta, Fanne Khan and we are expecting him to prove his acting mettle once again through these films.

Another powerhouse performer this year was Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He was seen in films like Raees, Mom, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Munna Michael and Monsoon Shootout. Interestingly, this year Nawaz has delivered his first solo hit ever with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. While movie buffs appreciated his class act in all these films, his performance in Raees and Mom had more impact on the masses. Coming to the new year, the actor has an interesting line-up of films which include Manto and The Maya Tape. In fact, the teaser of the actor’s biographical political drama, Thackeray, has created immense buzz too. The film is set to hit screens during the Republic day weekend in 2019.

Just like this year, it seems Rajkummar and Nawazuddin will make maximum appearances on the silver screen in 2018 as well.