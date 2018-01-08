Sridevi gets declared as the best actress of 2017 by fans!

In the last year, we saw some great performances from our leading actresses which impressed us to the core. Not just these leading ladies broke the stereotype by doing some out of the box roles but also charmed us by getting into the skin of their character. To know, which actress was best among all, we conducted a poll and we must say that there was a tough battle between the actresses to win the best actress of 2017.

Talking about the results, there was tough competition between Sridevi (Mom), Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu) and Alia Bhatt (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), but Sridevi grabbed the best actress poll from the latter two with 37 percent of votes. While Vidya Balan earned the second spot with 24 percent votes, 3 – film old Bhumi Pednekar also received immense praise from the movie buffs and achieved the third position with 16 percent of votes. Alia Bhatt and Saba Qamar remained at the lower position with 15 percent and 8 percent of votes. (Also Read: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s date night gets Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s approval; view HQ pics)

Coming back to Sridevi’s Mom, this revenge thriller drama was veteran actress’ comeback and 300th film. She made her 300th appearance more special with superb performance will definitely win her many accolades. The actress took the complete film on her shoulder and played the role of revenge-seeking mother Devaki so supremely, that it was hard to believe that she is acting. The actress completely sank into the character and came out with one of the finest acts which will definitely inspire the aspiring and the younger generation actress. With her class act, she has again proved that no matter after how many years you come on the silver screen, if you have the calibre, you can surely attract the audience in the theatres.