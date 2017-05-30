Not Baahubali 2 but Hindi Medium’s success should make Bollywood take notes – here’s why

Baahubali 2 has made all the possible records that one can ever imagine and still fell short in front of Dangal, the moment the Aamir Khan film released in China. The content of the film helped it gain favourable reviews and unprecedented riches. In fact, the film is still earning. Hindi Medium, too, became a favourite with everyone because of its content and that made us realise that the film’s success mantra is more easily achievable than Baahubali 2’s. Let us tell you how. (Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal DEMOLISHES Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 at the worldwide box office – Read details)

#Content is the focus

There was a time when only potboilers made money at the box office because the audience then only believed in getting entertainment without having any takeaway in return. But the audience of today want more meaning in films. No wonder that films like Hindi Medium have become such a rage now. It’s all about getting the message right and not losing focus during execution. Saket Choudhary’s film gets that right on point. Hence, content should be the new benchmark for everyone to excel at the box office.

#Controlled budget

Not every film needs a budget like that of Baahubali 2. The latter even managed to recover the investment on Rs 450 crore but not all will be able to do so. Why is Ra. One not considered a profitable film despite earning so much money? That’s because the film was mounted on a huge scale but the return wasn’t as great as was expected. Hindi Medium was made at a budget of Rs 22 crore (Cost of production + P and A). That’s it! The film managed to earn that within a few days of its release. The low cost of the film ensured that it not only recovers the investment but earn profits for the makers as well. The success of such films gives distributors, exhibitors and producers hope that content driven films can make moolah as well.

#Controlled release

The trick is to know how far your film can reach. It’s called knowing your target audience. Hindi Medium has always been a niche film and thus the makers released it in only 800-850 screens. Every film manages those numbers easily. But it rests on how much knowledge you have about the audience. Now, despite such low number of screens, Hindi Medium is doing great business at the box office. That’s called a smart release.

#Actors who can act

Irrfan Khan is a Khan who may not have the crazy fan following that Salman enjoys but he has a loyal fanbase. And that’s because he is a terrific actor. His acting prowess has made him famous not only in India but in Hollywood as well. The audience is assured that when you have Irrfan in a film, amazing performance is guaranteed. But he did get good support from Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar, as well who shined in the film. However, the scene-stealer was Deepak Dobriyal whose jibes were simply fantastic.

#Controlled promotions

It is not necessary to go all out for promotions. Even Baahubali 2 actors just stuck to media interactions and nothing more. An overkill is not required because thanks to social media, everyone is aware which films are releasing when. Hindi Medium cast, too, kept it minimal. In fact, Irrfan did a kickass meme video for the film which got the right response. The trick is to do smart marketing rather than carpet bombing.

So here it is. The guidelines to ensure that your film becomes a hit like Hindi Medium. Hope filmmakers will get the hint now.