‘Not done’ says Amitabh Bachchan after Akshay Kumar embarrasses him at IFFI 2017

International Indian Film Festival concluded yesterday in Goa with a glittering ceremony which was well attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra…you name it and they were there. It was one starry night to remember. But there is something else people will always remember and it was how Akshay introduced Amitabh Bachchan. The latter was awarded the Personality of The Year trophy. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor delivered a heart-touching speech for the megastar and while inviting him on stage, he even touched his feet. While everyone applauded him for the same, Big B was embarrassed.

We all heard Akshay Kumar say things that every Amitabh Bachchan always wanted to tell him. He isn’t just another actor…he is an inspiration. He has been inspiring generations to become actors. He made people dream big and even achieve them. So it isn’t surprising to hear Akshay say such wondrous things about AB. But despite being a megastar, Big B is one of the most humble actors in business. Actors professing their undying love for him always leaves him embarrassed. And hence this tweet…

embarrassed that Akshay does this .. no Akshay this is not done https://t.co/ySIylzttXJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 28, 2017

Now check what Akshay said about AB…

America has Batman, Spider-Man, Superman…but India and my superhero is our very own Angry Young Man, @SrBachchan Sir, rightly the Indian Personality of the Year ! #IFFI2017pic.twitter.com/g1y4rvUQtx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 28, 2017

You can’t feel so shy, AB. You don’t know what you mean to the people of India. The hordes of people outside your house everyday and especially on a Sunday, is proof enough that you are one of the most loved actor. We are with Akshay Kumar on this!