Not for real life but Bhumi Pednekar looks like a picture perfect bride in her new photoshoot

Bhumi Pednekar, who is barely three-movie old, is busy revealing her glamorous side these days. The actress, who leaves no stone unturned to make one ravishing appearances after another, graces the cover of a bridal magazine’s December issue and needless to say, she looks like a million bucks. December being the wedding season and with so many stars getting married, it wasn’t innovative on her part to pose as a bride but nonetheless she looked flawless and we are waiting to see her as a real-life bride. The actress dons some of the most ethereal costumes designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Shehlaa Khan and Anita Dongre for her magazine photoshoot and make us believe if this is how a princess looks like in real life. With so many stunning and glamorous photoshoots in her kitty already, Bhumi gets another one but with rather distinct one. Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar ditches desi dresses for a pretty pastel number and her happiness is contagious!

If brides like Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge and Samantha Ruth Prabhu weren’t enough to regale us with their wedding attires, Bhumi steps into their shoes and gives us an insight into her wedding day. For all her fans, here’s a sneak peek or rather a brief idea on how lovely she would look on her D-day. Kudos to this actress for making it so big in Bollywood in such a short span of time. While the actress isn’t impressing us with her strong on-screen presence, she’s busy making such stunning appearances and posing for photoshoots that make her look like a girl of every man’s dream. A perfect example for the term ‘ fat to fit’, Bhumi has proved why she’s here for the longer race and won’t settle for anything that’s too ordinary for her. Posing as a modern day bride with traditional silhouettes but with a dash of modernism to it, Bhumi is successful in striking a chord with the viewers and make them fall for her like never before. Also Read: After winning over Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to entertain Russia next