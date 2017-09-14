Not Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone will romance Salman Khan in Kick 2?

Salman Khan‘s Kick is one of his biggest hits ever. After the Jai Ho debacle, Kick paved way for Salman to reign supreme at the box office and since then he hasn’t looked back. There have been talks of a sequel being made since a couple of years now and recently reports claimed that the script is being worked upon with the film hitting the floors soon and releasing during Christmas 2019. Fans got excited and thought Salman and Jacqueline, who shared a sizzling chemistry in Kick, would set the screens on fire once again. However, let us tell you that you might not see Jacqueline Fernandez in the sequel. Apparently, the makers want a fresh pairing for Kick 2 as this one is going to be a very different film with a few new characters. To take the franchise forward and to make the film bigger and better, they wanted an actress who hasn’t worked with Salman yet. And looks like they have found their match. According to our sources, Deepika Padukone will star in Kick 2 in place of Jacqueline and will be seen romancing Salman.

Several Salman and Deepika fans have wanted them to collaborate for a film since ages. In fact, Salman had even joked about it when Deepika had visited him on the sets of Bigg Boss 10. And looks like everyone’s wish might finally come true. As a source close to the development revealed to us exclusively, “Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year. As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give audience a fresh pairing. However, the final call is up to Sajid and Salman.” (ALSO READ – Fans want Salman Khan to shoot Kick 2 first and we totally agree with them)

In the meantime, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, post which he will begin the shoot for Race 3 along with Jacqueline. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Anyway, we are super kicked about Salman and Deepika teaming up for Kick 2, aren’t you? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope about Kick 2 right here…