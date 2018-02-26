Not just a great actress, these looks prove that Sridevi was also a true fashionista

The news of Sridevi‘s sudden death has left entire B-town and her fans in shock. We are still coming to terms with the fact. While many are remembering the actress’ iconic roles, we can’t get over the fact that she was a true fashionista. Sridevi, who started working at the age of 4 years, has been in the industry for over 50 years. It’s surely not a small amount of time. Over the years, Sridevi won hearts with her South and Bollywood films and became an inspiration for many current B-town celebs. While the actress then took a step back to spend quality time with her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, she later left everyone stunned with her comeback, English Vinglish. Ever since then, Sridevi seemed to be on a mission to leave everyone floored, not just with her acting talent but also her impeccable styling. Also Read: Did you know? Sridevi was the real inspiration behind Kareena Kapoor Khan’s entry in Bollywood

Sridevi become the ultimate fashionista of B-town and even the younger batch of actresses was seen looking up to her for fashion inspiration. Even her daughters Janhvi and Khushi get their stunning style from their mother and are one of the most stylish star kids on the block. Sridevi has surely passed on her impeccable style sense to her lovely daughters. Lately, Sridevi was quite active and was seen attending many award shows. As she set foot on the red carpet, she grabbed all the attention. The actress redefined fashion for women in their 50s. Let’s take a look at some of Sridevi’s recent looks which left us wanting for more…

Currently, Dubai Police has transferred the death case to public prosecution. After getting a clearance from the forensic department, Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai’s Public Prosecution, which will now carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases. Post-mortem report claims ‘accidental drowning’ as the cause of death which has left everyone in shock. The family will soon bring the body back to India and the funeral will be held in Mumbai with the who’s who of Bollywood and the South film industry.