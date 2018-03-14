Not just Aamir Khan, but even Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Rajinikanth barely follow anyone on Instagram

Aamir Khan treated his fans with a huge surprise when he made his Instagram debut on his birthday today. Though the star was always active on Twitter, he was missing from the Instagram scene, but not anymore. Since his debut, the actor has clocked in around 329K followers, and the number is a big deal. But wait, while he enjoys such a good fan following, why isn’t he really following any celebrity on Instagram page yet? Does he plan to follow Shah Rukh Khan or Rajinikanth’s footsteps when it comes to it? Surprisingly, these superstars who have such huge fan following and social media presence, hardly follow any celebrity or a page when it comes to Instagram. The reason behind them not following is best known to them, yet we’re curious to solve the mystery. Why someone so interactive as Akshay Kumar or someone as witty as SRK should shy away from following anyone on Insta? The fact that they follow less than 10 accounts itself is bizarre. Also Read: Aamir Khan will have to beat Deepika, Priyanka and Alia to become the number one Bollywood celeb on Instagram

While younger stars like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra do not shy away from following their industry and other friends, we wonder what’s the concern with these senior stars? From Amitabh Bachchan to Rajinikanth, from Ajay Devgn to Shah Rukh Khan, none of these senior actors have any great numbers when it comes to the ‘following’ section on Instagram. Wonder what we are talking about? Check out the actors with the lowest number of ‘following’ people on this social media account. Also Read: 5 lessons that Aamir Khan should learn from Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram account

Shah Rukh Khan – 8 following (follows his manager and family members majorly)

Shah Rukh Khan has admirers all over the world. From Bollywood to Hollywood, he has impressed one and all. While we agree he may not like his Instagram feed to be filled with all the various stuff, he can always follow the ones who inspire him or at least his good friend, Karan Johar. Even John Cena, who’s a huge admirer of SRK and keeps posting his picture on his Insta account.

Akshay Kumar – 4 following (Includes wife Twinkle Khanna and the movie pages of 2.0 and Pad Man)

Since Akshay Kumar is so much into fitness, he can always follow accounts on similar lines. Even Hollywood’s iconic stars like Sylvester Stallone or Dwayne Johnson, who are so passionate when it comes to fitness.

Ajay Devgn – 4 following (Includes Kajol, daughter Nysa and his movie pages of Raid and Shivaay)

Ajay Devgn is always so reserved, we don’t really think if he should follow anyone on Instagram. He’s so reserved and a family oriented person that his world revolves around them. We wonder who else would he like to see on his feed apart from his family members.

Salman Khan – 2 following (Isabelle Kaif and a 13 year old who’s into baking)

Since Salman Khan is so much into charity, he can always follow accounts like UNICEF or different NGOs. Also since the actor has such a huge family and almost every member is on Insta, he can start by following them instead.

Amitabh Bachchan – 0 following

We expected Amitabh Bachchan to ideally follow Abhishek Bachchan at least on Instagram. We agree he isn’t into pictures really and shares them as an interaction with his fans. But staying in touch with your family and displaying your love socially does no harm.

Rajinikanth – o following

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan should follow each other. Often similarities and comparisons are drawn between these actors by their fans to prove who’s a bigger star. So imagine if they bond socially! The pictures would make headlines and will be a sheer treat to all their fans.

One reason that justifies their lesser ‘following’ number on Instagram could be the difference in the way Instagram and Twitter work. Instagram is more about pictures and the areas that we like. Some may like art, some may prefer music. It’s usually the area of interest that’s responsible for us liking a page on Instagram. While Twitter is a medium of interaction. You would want to interact with as many people on Twitter as possible and hence you follow them. On Instagram, you only follow those who are close to you to keep checking their updates. Probably that’s the reason why these superstars don’t really have a big number in the ‘following’ category.