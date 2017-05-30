Not just Aly Goni, Here is a list of 23 television celebrities who are die hard fans of Jennifer Winget!

If you call yourself the biggest fan of Jennifer Winget, then this post is for you. She is one of the few television actresses who not only enjoys a huge fan following amongst the aam aadmis but also in the television industry. Here is a list of 23 television celebrities who are head over heels, Jennifer.

Rithvik Dhanjani: I loved working with Jennifer, she’s really cool and sweet. She has this aura, suave, elegance. She’s beautiful and bubbly.

Asha Negi: Jennifer is my favorite. She’s been in the industry for so long and there’s still so much craze for her. I love watching her shows and she is so pretty. I like Jennifer. She is a complete package.

Helly Shah: Jennifer Winget is my favorite actress. I started watching Kasauti Zindagi ki when I was in 4th standard and I fell in love with her acting. She is flawless.

Namik Paul: I’ve seen some clips of Jennifer from Beyhadh. She is doing an amazing job. If you can scare someone in 30-40 seconds clip, I think you are doing an amazing job. She has an amazing body.

Shashank Vyas: I’m a huge fan of Jennifer Winget. I like her as a performer. She’s fantastic. She’s killing her role.

Nia sharma: Jennifer is a fabulous actress and she is killing it in Beyhadh. I love her character. Its one of the few characters I have liked in a really long time. She is nailing it to the T.

Aly Goni: My all time and only crush! Frankly speaking working in same industry I have never met her but no matter what she will always be my crush.

Niti Taylor: My favorite television actor is Jennifer Winget. She is very fashionable and hot, SO HOT. I would like to do a role like she is doing in Beyhadh.

Aneri Vajani: I have watched all her shows including Shakalaka Boom Boom, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra. She is a superb actress.

Karan Wahi: I would love to work with Jenny again…Jenny is a very very close and sweet friend. I keep reading fan messages on posts of us. Why not work with someone so talented, so beautiful and such a nice person. Hardly find a package like that.

Kushal Tandon: Jennifer is one of my favorite actresses.

Samridh Bawa: Jennifer is my favorite television actress.

Sahil Uppal : Jennifer is my favorite TV actress, mujhe beyhadh beyhdh pyaar hai apse. Aap beyhadh pasand hai mujhe

Disha Parmar: Jennifer looks fab in Beyhadh, she gives me goosebumps.

Ankit Bathla: Undoubtedly Jennifer Winget has the hottest body, she has class, charisma, style. Be it Indian or western, she pulls it off really well.

Surbhi Jyoti: Jennifer Winget and me have the same sun sign – Gemini. She is just beautiful.

Surbhi Chanda: Jennifer Winget is HOT

Abhishek Mallik: One of the actors I will like to be stuck on an island with would be Jennifer because she is cute!

Hiba Nawab: I love Jennifer . She is a fine artist and there is something about her that attracts people towards her. I look up to her and I used to watch her shows like Dill Mill Gayye and I really like her. I have been a fan of hers since always. I also watch and love Beyhadh.

Sanjeeda Sheikh: My fav actress is my dearest Jennifer Winget. She is doing so good!

Imran Khan: Some faces (like Jennifer) are too good for TV.

Amaal Mallik (Music Composer) – Jennifer is such a pure girl, I love her since college days. LOL!

Geeta Kapur (Choregrapher): Jennifer is elegance and love