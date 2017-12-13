Not just Anushka Sharma but Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too stunned us with their wedding attires

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding is currently the hot topic going viral over the internet. Their romantic Italian wedding is something we all can’t stop gushing about. In addition, their candid pictures are giving us all the goals. This is the first time we get to see their romance captured perfectly in those pictures which makes it even more special. The lovebirds, who have been dating for a very long time now, finally tied the knot and the internet cannot keep calm right now. As Anushka dreamt of a marriage in a vineyard, Virat Kohli ensured to book one of the best ones in Italy where they had their saath pheras in a close-knit affair with just family and friends. Their adorable pictures from the ceremony are too cute to be missed and will make you believe that they are made for each other. Virat, being the adorable boyfriend that he is, spent three months hunting for the perfect wedding ring for Anushka. A source close to the couple exclusively revealed to us, “He’s picked a very rare diamond ring for Anushka that has been specially crafted by an ace designer from Austria. The design is unimaginably beautiful and reflects surprising elements, every time you see it from different angles. It costs about Rs 1 crore but it’s totally worth the money because whoever will see it, definitely wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off it.” Adorable isn’t it? Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Happily Ever After starts right now – view pic

If you open any social media site right now it will be flooded with pictures and videos from their ceremony which will melt your heart. The two managed to keep things under wraps until the wedding ceremony which is surely a tough task when you are public figures. We earlier exclusively revealed to you how the family had a private Whatsapp group created to discuss the wedding ceremony. Anushka made a lovely bride as she was dressed in a shimmery pink attire by Sabyasachi and took our breaths away. This made us want to look back on how even our other B-town divas looked on their wedding day. While shimmery pastel pink attire is in right now, back then the actresses were seen donning heavy red attires which were the ideal wedding attires back then. Check out their pictures below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ditched the cliche red and was seen donning a lovely yellow and golden Kanjeevaram saree. Aish looked every bit royal in this creation by Neeta Lulla which was worth Rs 75 lakh and is one of the most expensive bridal attires. The saree was crafted with a gold border and studded with Swarovski crystals. Aish surely makes a pretty bride.



While the actress had a court marriage, Kareeena Kapoor Khan was later seen donning a khandani attire which was given to her by her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore. Bebo later even got a wedding dress of her choice by Manish Malhotra. The maroon attire was worth Rs 50 lakh, which she paired with heavy wedding jewellery and left everyone stunned.

Bipasha Basu made a lovely bride as she dressed up in a heavy red lehenga by Sabyasachi and looked every bit royal. Bipasha’s wedding jewelry was from Jaipur jewels. Her wedding attire was worth Rs 4 lakh and looked totally worth it.



Shilpa Shetty Kundra opted for a red saree for her big day. This creation by Tarun Tahiliani consisted of 8000 Swarovski crystals on it. Shilpa shined bright in the studded attire which cost her Rs 50 lakh.



Karisma Kapoor opted for a pink and golden attire by Manish Malhotra for her wedding. The actress was seen in a cropped blouse with a lehenga which was the in-trend wedding attire back then. The actress looks every bit gorgeous.



All brides-to-be can bookmark these attires and take style cues from Bollywood actresses on how to rock your wedding attire. Which iconic bridal look would you opt for your wedding? Comment below and let us know…