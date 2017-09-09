Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Not just Hina Khan and Nia Sharma’s star power; 5 reasons why Rohit Shetty’s show is a rage in urban areas

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 – Pain in Spain has been topping the TRP game since the day it premiered on Colors. It might have gone a rank down or up but it has been steady on the top five list on the BARC chart for weeks now. Daily soaps like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are finding it really difficult to match their pace with the show. But, what is it that makes Khatron Ke Khiladi so popular, especially in the cities ?

We think the following reasons play an important part in making KKK the most-watched show in urban areas –

#You get to see your favorite stars at their vulnerable best

We commoners have been conditioned to think that celebrities live a very flowery life. And perhaps, it gives us a sadistic pleasure to see them in pain. Don’t get me wrong here, these are our favourite celebrities we are talking about and we do not, even in out evilest of dreams, want to see them get hurt but it’s just the joy of seeing them in a vulnerable situation. Who would have thought that a funny guy like Rithvik Dhanjani could get insecure of Nia Sharma (Episode 8, Electric Current Maze). Nobody would have even imagined that a hefty guy like Karan Wahi would collapse after a task. (Episode 12, Chilli Pepper task).

#The show brings out other talents of these TV celebs in front of the viewers

One gets to know a lot about these celebs’ weaknesses and strengths through KKK. Personally speaking, I didn’t know Ravi Dubey was such a spiritually inclined, calm and composed guy. Neither did I know that Karan Wahi is such a good swimmer. It was through this show that I got to know that there is so much more to Lopamudra Raut than her obsession for makeup. She is a head strong girl who puts her 200 percent in a task. Never during the course of this show has she ever aborted a stunt. And, I can say the same about Nia Sharma and Hina Khan. I mean who could have thought that these ‘bahus’ could be so daredevil in real lives. Even Shantanu Maheshwari for that matter. I never expected him to come so far on this show and that too so gracefully. KKK basically breaks stereotypes.

#KKK has reinstated urban India’s belief in Indian television

Khatron Ke Khiladi is being enjoyed by both the oldies and youngsters alike. This is one show which the college going crowd can watch on Indian television without the fear of being ‘judged’ by their peers. Oldies enjoy it too as they get to see their Akshara (Hina Khan‘s character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) at least somewhere on screen, though in a completely different avatar. KKK has in a way brought back the younger generation, who had moved out to Hotstar and Netflix, back to the drawing rooms of their houses.

#A complete entertainer

Khatron Ke Khiladi, especially season 8, is stuffed with drama, action and lots and lots of adrenaline rush. The contestants share a genuine camaraderie amongst themselves and enjoy a healthy competition. It’s endearing to watch best friends Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey competing against each other in head on stunts with so much positivity. ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey feels Nia Sharma is the surprise package of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

#The time slot

Khatron Ke Khiladi airs on weekends at 9 pm, which is considered to be a prime time-slot. It faces stiff competition from Star Plus’ Dance Plus (8 to 9: 30 pm), The Drama Company (9 to 10 pm) on Sony Entertainment Television and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs (9 to 10 pm) on Zee TV but the exciting and unique content of the show clearly gives KKK an edge over others.