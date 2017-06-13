Not just King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan is King of Savage remarks too – 15 tweets that prove

Shah Rukh Khan and the word savage on social media go hand in hand! The man can churn words like a pro and leave his fans (the ladies, especially) wanting for more. Just recently, he decided to do an #AskSRK on Twitter and the kind of reactions he was giving for certain questions left us LOL-ing and awing at the same time! Damn, has a man ever done that to you? Read his savage tweets and maybe you’ll start believing that an awesome man such as King Khan does exist. His sarcasm, humour, honesty and charming nature were all out in the open as he chatted up with fans on the microblogging site. An instance being, someone actually told him, “Sir hm garibo ko bhi rply de do jii @iamsrk #Asksrk” to which Khan replied, “Hello Garib” It doesn’t end there though, he did some major burn scenes with this person who asked for a little too much. The fan stated, “@iamsrk Accha kuch Urdu main shed-shayri sunaye?? #askSRK” to his Khan’s hilarious reply was, “Pizza bhi deliver kar doon ghar mein…”

But jokes apart, you can’t call his upcoming film’s name wrong! A fan said, “We want more things from “When Harry met Sejal” @iamsrk #AskSRK” and got a ‘bisch (I’m hoping you know what the word is) please’ response from him, “To begin with it’s Jan Harry Met Sejal. U will as days pass.” While his shading scene went on, he was equally charming and sweet to his fans as he spoke about AbRam, explained why the ‘R’ is in upper caps, his plans on the release date of Tubelight, good words for co-star Anushka Sharma and much more of his baby boy! Anyway, you folks check it out below!

Bech rahe ho kya??? https://t.co/V2nU2szGoA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Been working for 25 yrs to get noticed…don’t want to be invisible ever https://t.co/l7NogwCKIt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

He has a great sense of humour and is very kind https://t.co/i7WKvmG3VF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Always get so much love when I am there https://t.co/3bx1FO1EBe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

To begin with it’s Jan Harry Met Sejal. U will as days pass. https://t.co/qRBqKa9NoP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

So sorry but main Sejal ke saath hoon uss din! https://t.co/WTZ2TK79Df — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Peace Love and Kindness…damn I sound like Pageant contestant!!! https://t.co/G9KO2XeOfr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Puppy eyes work always https://t.co/PeJKYrVkpH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Nahi uss din main Salman ke saath hoon: https://t.co/KgSbA2cpwn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

For the same reason that Rhythm is spelt like this https://t.co/cbMX7qRea6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

We r a family of jokers…all the boys in the family. https://t.co/WDnILgJnuZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Pizza bhi deliver kar doon ghar mein… https://t.co/l4FzgtZfYg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

So glad she is doing such varied roles https://t.co/cbR1P020Q6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Ab iska kya jawab doon. I love the title! https://t.co/di0p51cJwi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Thank u all. Have to go now. Movie time with AbRam. Love and happiness to everyone. Till next #AskSRK pic.twitter.com/JZzhfZ8xAj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

The way he ended his Twitter chat was the cutest. He put a picture of himself with AbRam and signed off by saying, “Thank u all. Have to go now. Movie time with AbRam. Love and happiness to everyone. Till next #AskSRK” There’s a reason why we love Shah Rukh Khan’s existence on social media. Only he can give such answers, agreed? Ah, that just makes us all the more excited about his upcoming projects.

