Not just Mouni Roy, Nikita Dutta will also be making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Nikita Dutta, who was last seen on Sony TV’s popular show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, is reportedly entering films with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. The sports drama also marks Naagin actress Mouni Roy‘s Bollywood debut. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Gold is based on popular hockey player Balbir Singh, who led India to victory in three consecutive Olympics in 1948, 1952 and 1956. The film also stars Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is slated to release during the Independence Day weekend in 2018.

Nikita has been signed opposite Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny in Reema Kagti’s film. If reports are to believed then she has already started shooting the film in Amritsar, Punjab.”Nikita started shooting for her portions in the film in Amristar in the second week of September and will be there for another 15 days for some more romantic sequences with Sunny. She also has some important scenes with Akshay, which will be shot at a later date as the actor is back in Mumbai for his television show,” a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror. After her Gold schedule, Nikita, who recently wrapped up the Mauritius schedule of her show Haasil, will resume work in Mumbai.

Apart from this, Nikita will also be seen in Sony TV’s upcoming romantic-thriller Haasil, which also starts Bollywood actor Zayed Khan and Vatsal Sheth. The show will go on-air from September and will reportedly replace Jennifer Winget’s popular show Beyhadh.