Not just Prabhas, his co-star Shraddha Kapoor to kick some butt too in Saaho

Saaho has caught everybody’s eye for so many reasons – This is Prabhas‘ first film after Baahubali, He is going to feature in a whole new avatar and this time, the Telugu actor will star opposite Shraddha Kapoor! Each of these reasons are enough to send fans into a tizzy. To begin with, his new look sans the long hair and bulky physique, has got a thumbs up from fans. Apart from the change, this bad ass look sure suits him, feel fans. The actor after a four month break finally joined the sets of Saaho on 18th August. The next excitement is his co-star for the first time, Shraddha Kapoor joining the sets. While the two haven’t met yet they have kept in touch and in fact, made a pact that they will help out the other with their respective languages. Initially fans were disappointed that Anushka Shetty would no longer be part of Saaho, but they are now warming up to the idea of Prabahs and Shraddha. It’s going be a one of a kind pairing. Also Read: Bonding already! Shraddha and Prabhas have made a promise to each other ahead of their Saaho shoot

As per reports on Bombay Times, just like Prabhas, Shraddha will also perform intense stunts. She will undergo training for over a month because the stunts are expected to be high octane and more strenuous than what she has performed before. The good part is, she is not new stunts as she performed a few in Baaghi as well. So in a way she will be familiar with the routine. The makers of Saaho have got on board of Kenny Bates who also choreographed sequences for Transformers. Clearly, the Saaho team is going all out to give us major edge of the seat thrills.

The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Chunkey Pandey. The film will be shot across Abu Dhabi, Romania and some parts of Mumbai and Hyderabad. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil. The movie is set for a grand release in 2018.