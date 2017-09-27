Not just Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan will have to battle Akshay Kumar too come January 2019

We revealed to you how Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to battle it out in Siddharth Anand’s next. Though we know nothing about this Yash Raj Films’ untitled project till now, the release date is out. The movie is all set to hit the screens on January 25, 2019. Which means that the movie will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Crack at the box office. Yes, according to several reports, Crack has been pushed for a 2019 release. And with that, Hrithik will not only have to battle Tiger, but Akshay Kumar also, come January 2019.

This will be Hrithik and Akshay‘s second clash in the last few years. Last year, on Independence Day (2016), Mohenjo Daro had clashed with Rustom. That time around, Akshay Kumar emerged as the winner. So will history repeat itself or will Hrithik emerge as the winner this time around? Well, we will have to wait and watch out for this one. In the meantime, share with us your thoughts about this clash in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Tiger Shroff to lock horns with his idol Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films’ next venture!)

Earlier Akshay Kumar’s Crack was apparently going to hit the floors this year, but after no progress on the script, Neeraj Pandey and Akki decided to push it for a 2019 release. Now, Crack will reportedly start next year and release on Republic Day 2019. Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s YRF film will also start from April 2018 and from what we hear, it is going to be an action packed film with the two stars engaging in intense battles. But who will star opposite the duo? That’s something to wait and watch. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about both these interesting films and their box office clash right here…