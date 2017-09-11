Not Justice League, Thor: Ragnarok is the most anticipated movie this fall in USA; Gal Gadot the most anticipated actress

With the fall season going on in the US, there is going to be a plethora of movies happening over the season, with some major blockbusters coming our way. Some of the big ones to be released in the next three months – September, October and November – are Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League, Blade Runner 2049, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Mother! etc. An entertainment website called Fandango has run their annual surveys that ask their readers to vote for their most anticipated movie, actor, actress, family movie, comedy etc.

To none of our surprise, it was Thor Ragnarok that got the most votes and hence became the most anticipated movie, winning over Justice League. Chris Hemsworth, the leading star of the movie, also defeated Ben Affleck of Justice League (and so did Ryan Gosling and Idris Elba) to be the most anticipated actor. However, Justice League has a winner with Gal Gadot becoming the most anticipated actress of the fall. She already has a winner this year in Wonder Woman, which is the highest grossing superhero movie of the year, and fans are eager to watch her in Justice League.

Here are the winners…

Most Anticipated Movie:

Thor: Ragnarok

Justice League

Blade Runner 2049

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

It

Most Anticipated Actor:

Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)

Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049)

Idris Elba (Molly’s Game, Thor: Ragnarok, The Mountain Between Us)

Channing Tatum (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)

Ben Affleck (Justice League)

Most Anticipated Actress:

Gal Gadot (Justice League)

Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok)

Jennifer Lawrence (mother!)

Halle Berry (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)

Mila Kunis (A Bad Moms Christmas)

Most Anticipated Comedy:

A Bad Moms Christmas

Daddy’s Home 2

Suburbicon

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Home Again

Most Anticipated Family Movie:

Pixar’s Coco

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Wonder

The Star

My Little Pony: The Movie

So what are you excited for?