Not Kapil Sharma but Salman Khan is a saviour for Krushna Abhishek

After Karan Johar, Salman Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities on television. After Bigg Boss, Salman Khan started hosting Dus Ka Dum, which will return to television by January 2018, according to reports. Krushna Abhishek, who is currently hosting India Banega Manch, is all praise for the Tubelight actor. Salman will be making an appearance in his show to promote his upcoming film, Tubelight, and Krushna is more than excited to have him on the show. In fact, the comedian has also played quite a few games with the actor like Sach Ka Saamna. Now that’s one episode we can’t miss!

Krushna got very emotional and told DNA, “Salman is the only star who supported me. He was the first star to come on Comedy Nights Bachao when it started and also the first star to visit Comedy Nights Live when I took over from Kapil (Sharma). He is a man with a great heart. Once he came on the sets just because he was shooting nearby and that was when Katrina was on the show. And, now he has come on my new show.” Talking about the games he played with Bhai on the show, he adds,” I have asked him personal questions and he has answered them all.” (ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show to not go off air, thanks to Salman Khan?)

In fact, the Marathi song that Salman sang for FU (Friendship Unlimited) is pictured on Krushna’s wife, Kashmeera. He says, “When Salman had come for the shoot of my show, Kashmeera was on the sets. He told her after this song, she will get more shows. He always wants others to prosper.” Now that’s one excited fan boy who will be hosting Salman on India Banega Manch shortly. Salman has kickstarted his promotions for Tubelight with Sohail Khan. You can expect to see him in a lot of TV shows, apart from The Kapil Sharma Show and India Banega Manch, to promote his film.

After Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai, Bhai will be returning to TV with Bigg Boss 11 and Dus Ka Dum? Are you excited to see Salman Khan in India Banega Manch? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.