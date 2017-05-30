Not Kareena Kapoor Khan but Sara Ali Khan is taking style cues from this Bollywood actress

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talked about celeb kids of Bollywood. And while she is set to make her big debut, every celebrity wants to help her out. For quite a while now we were under an impression that Sara has been taking style cues and tips to tackle the paparazzi from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar. However, turns out there’s another Bollywood diva who has stepped forward to help her out with her Bollywood progression! It’s none other than Nimrat Kaur! You might have seen Sara “hang out” with Malaika Arora in the gym but turns out she also chills with the Airlift actress. Not just that, the duo have gone on a dinner date as well. In case you don’t remember, Nimrat had posted a stylish pic of them from gym as well as from their dinner. She even captioned the image, “Keeping it classy by day and night. Photo and idea courtesy – my fav Khan ! #gameonpoint #beforeandafterashower #workhardtoplayharder #howweroll”

But while you might think it was just a casual coincidence, we read a report stating that Nimrat has been giving Sara some style tips as well as handling the paparazzi. A report on Mumbai Mirror says that the ladies hung out this weekend where they hit the gym, enjoyed a strenuous workout and later went on a dinner date. During their interaction, Nimrat enlightened Sara by giving her tips on how the handle the paparazzi as well as slay it sexy. The pic of theirs was proof enough that her teachings have worked finely on Sara. So stylish and sexy!

A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

Nimrat, who shares a cordial relationship with Saif Ali Khan, seems to have struck a chord with his daughter Sara too. Well, it certainly is a good news. A lot of stars from the industry have been reaching out to the star kid to ensure her debut is one of a kind. Considering how she has been making appearances and rubbing shoulders with big celebrities, we’re pretty sure that she’s gonna make it huge. Anyway, this budding friendship has certainly made us happy. Just like a diva, Sara is hitting the gym, keeping a check on her physique, attending parties and making gorgeous fashion statements. All we’re waiting for now is for her to sign a film and make the announcement!