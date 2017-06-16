Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, it was Saif Ali Khan’s decision to make Taimur wave to the media

Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised one and all when she posed with son, Taimur Ali Khan and made him wave to the media at a recent birthday party. Not only were we in awe of her sweet gesture, but we loved the way how the cute baby actually waved without resisting (like most babies do). However, little did we know that it was not Kareena, but hubby Saif Ali Khan’s decision to make Taimur wave!

During an interview with DNA After Hrs, Saif opened up about why he chose not to hide Taimur from the public eye. While answering the question, he also mentioned how he had told Bebo to make their son wave. As Saif revealed, “For me, it (hiding Taimur from the media) was not about superstition, it was about safety. The paparazzi culture is getting really bad. They are always outside our home. But it isn’t as bad as it is abroad. It will only get there for sure. They will get the picture anyway sooner or later. The more you hide, the more aggressive they will get. I wanted to avoid that push and shove. It’s better to give them that pic. I told Bebo to hold his hand and make him wave to the photographers. Also, I feel, why should Taimur be treated any different from other children out there. People put up their baby pictures.” (ALSO READ – OMG! Ranbir Kapoor went like, “Yeh kaun hai??” on seeing nephew Taimur’s pictures)

We must admit, Saif and Kareena’s gesture was really sweet and we think they are the coolest parents ever! On the professional front, Saif is waiting for the release of his next – Chef. He is also shooting for Bazaar in the meantime. Bebo, on the other hand, is sweating it out in the gym as she preps for the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding to take off.