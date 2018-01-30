Not Padmaavat or Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh loved Deepika Padukone in THIS film

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat is being loved by the audience. The film has crossed the 100 crore mark in the domestic market and is faring excellently overseas too. This is also Ranveer and Deepika’s third film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Both the actors have done brilliantly when they have worked with the talented filmmaker and history has been repeated with Padmaavat. The success of the epic based on the courageous Rani Padmavati is sweeter given the rather unnecessary crisis the film faced around its release. (Also Read: WOW!! Amitabh Bachchan sends Ranveer Singh handwritten note and flowers for Padmaavat performance, view pic)

When we met Ranveer Singh, we could see how happy the actor was. It was natural given the rave reviews for his astounding performance as Alauddin Khilji. We could not hesitate from asking him if he loved Deepika more as Mastani in Bajirao Mastani or Rani Padmavati. The actor smiled and said Piku. As we can see, it is a rather diplomatic answer on some levels. But he is not alone as many adored Deepika in Shoojit Sircar’s emotional drama about a father and his only child, a daughter. It resonated with every parent and child who has to shoulder responsibilities of ageing parents all alone. The actress won numerous awards for it. (Also Read: Padmaavat: 5 reasons why Ranveer Singh deserves all the awards for his act as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visual extravaganza)

Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most adored couples onscreen and off it. While some hail them as a contemporary iconic filmi Jodi others cannot get enough of their pictures whether at the airport or anywhere. Speculations of their engagement did the rounds in January but it was revealed that it was just a big family birthday bash for Deepika. While Khilji and Padmaavati might not have been united in the film, everyone is waiting to hear good news from them soon! Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….