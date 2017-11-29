Not Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to clash with Kamal Haasan on Republic Day 2018?

After Rajinikanth‘s 2.0 was shifted to a later date, Akshay Kumar‘s Padman had no big movie releasing alongside it on Republic Day 2018. Akshay and the makers of the film would be extremely happy as they would benefit from an open and extended run at the box office. But looks like their happiness was short lived! This is because of the fact that after avoiding a clash with Rajinikanth, Akshay will now have to battle it out with Kamal Haasan. Yes, the south superstar’s Vishwaroopam 2 is also scheduled to release on Republic Day 2018 and from what we hear, the shooting of the movie is near completion. This means we have an epic clash of titans on our hands on January 26, 2018.

Vishwaroopam 2 was stalled in between with Kamal Haasan completing his other work commitments like Bigg Boss and so on. However, the actor has resumed the final schedule of the movie and from what we hear, he shall finish it in a couple of days. The post production work will also be completed pretty soon as the work on the rest of the movie is already near completion. You can also expect to see the trailer by mid – December. As industry tracker and trade analyst – Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan has resumed #Vishwaroopam2 ‘s final leg of shoot in #Chennai recently. Movie will release on #RepublicDay2018. Trailer will release sometime in December.” (ALSO READ – Kamal Haasan finally resumes shoot for Vishwaroopam 2)

Apart from Vishwaroopam and Padman, Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary also releases on January 26, 2018. Though it is a niche film, it will affect these biggies too. But that’s not it! We hear a few other films might also be postponed for a Republic day release. As Ramesh Bala added on Twitter, “A Possible MEGA Box Office Clash at the #RepublicDay2018 All India Box Office. #Padman, #Vishwaroopam2, #Bhaagamathie, #Sketch, #Aiyaary, #Raajaratha.” What do you guys have to say about this latest development? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about this mega clash between Padman and Vishwaroopam 2 right here!