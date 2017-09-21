Not Ranveer Singh but Shahid Kapoor will have maximum shirtless scenes in Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati – read exclusive details

Padmavati is one of the most awaited films of 2017. The film not only is deemed as one of the biggest films to come out of Bollywood, many are even calling it Bollywood’s answer of sorts to SS Rajamouli’s epic, Baahubali, in terms of scale. While we’ll know how majestic the film has turned out to be, once it releases on the big screen. There is something we can tell you about the film. And we are sure you once you’ll get privy to that information the wait for Padmavati will be difficult for you. We all know about Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s obsession with naked male torso as seen in his last few films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, well, expect something similar in Padmavati as well. Also read: Is this Deepika Padukone’s look from Padmavati? View pic

BollywoodLife has it that Padmavati will also have ample amount of shirtless scenes by its male lead. But the twist in the tale is, this time it won’t be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s muse, Ranveer Singh but his new hero, Shahid Kapoor. Yes, Shahid Kapoor will have the maximum amount of shirtless scenes and shots in the film. Looks like the fans of the talented star are surely in for a treat. If not for the film, Shahid Kapoor’s hot bare body is definitely reason enough for quite a few to catch Padmavati, first day first show!

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor has been posting as lot of shirtless pictures on his Instagram account. Is it his way of showing us a teaser of what to expect from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus? Whatever the answer is, we surely are not complaining. Bring on that hot bod Shahid Kapoor. Also read: Padmavati logo out! Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s film will be regal – view pic

#holidaymood A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Morning training feels the best. 🔥 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Favere favere kaam chaloo hai. 😘 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

The waiting game. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 24, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

P.S – We do however hope Ranveer Singh too gets to showcase is chiseled physique. If that happens, it’s gonna be a double whammy for the fans.

