Not Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar to launch Naagin 2’s Mouni Roy in Bollywood?

So turns out Salman Khan will not be launching Mouni Roy in Bollywood after all. As per reports in a leading entertainment portal, it will Akshay Kumar who launches the Naagin 2 actress in Bollywood. Mouni will be teaming up with Akshay for his upcoming film, Gold, which is directed by Reema Kagti. Though there has been no official confirmation on the same, there is buzz that Akshay is very keen on working with Mouni. Khiladi Kumar’s upcoming film, Gold, is a story of real life hockey players. We can’t wait to hear a final announcement about Mouni’s Bollywood debut.

Earlier reports suggested that the actress will be making her debut with Salman in Dabangg 3. A source had told DNA, “Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions.” Now that was a clear sign that Mouni was Salman’s ultimate choice for Dabangg 3 and people were damn excited to see them sizzle on the big screen together. We don’t mind seeing her opposite Akshay, too, actually. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan to launch Naagin actress Mouni Roy in Bollywood?)

Salman and Mouni already share a great rapport since both their shows air on the same channel. They have met a couple of times and chilled with each other after Mouni performed for Bigg Boss. Mouni is one of the most successful actresses on television right now since Naagin 2 has claimed the number one spot in the TRP list ever since it started airing on television. She has also done an item number in Tum Bin 2, which was damn good. We totally loved her in the song and why wouldn’t we? She is hot and a trained dancer!

