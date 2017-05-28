Not Salman Khan but his nephews are Katrina Kaif’s gym buddies – view pic

Since the time Katrina Kaif joined the big bad world of social media, she has been slaying it with her posts every now and then. In fact when she first joined FB and shared a pic of hers, it sent all her fans in a state of frenzy. And few weeks back it was a reason enough for her fans to rejoice when she joined photo sharing social media website-Instagram, which means more pictures of her and that’s what the fans got. Ever since she has made her debut on Instagram, Katrina ensures she puts up a couple of pictures everyday and we must say, we are quite impressed with her Insta posts as of now.

While she's currently shooting with 'Tiger' Salman Khan for Tiger Zinda Hai, recently she shared a pic on her insta, sweating it out at Gym, with 'Tigers'. And those Tigers were none other than, Salman Khan's nephews, Arhaan Khan and Nirvan Khan accompanied by Zahaan Khan. For the uninitiated, Arhaan is the son of Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora, Nirvan is the son of Sohail Khan and Zahaan is the son of Yasmin Karachiwala.

Katrina posted this image with a caption and their insta handles, “The future “Tigers” @zahaankara @nirvankhan15 @iamarhaankhan @yasminbodyimage”

Check out the image below:

The future “Tigers” 🐯 @zahaankara @nirvankhan15 @iamarhaankhan @yasminbodyimage A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 27, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in long in the making Jagga Jasoos and alongside Salman Khan in a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai. In fact earlier today there were also reports of her signing another film with Salman, the one which was supposed to star Fawad Khan and will be produced by Karan Johar.