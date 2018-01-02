Not Salman Khan but this man has performed the daredevil stunts in Tiger Zinda Hai – view pics

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has become an all-time blockbuster at the box office. The espionage thriller had all the ingredients of a masala film, which attracted a large chunk of an audience to the theatres. Apart from Salman and Katrina’s mesmerising chemistry, high-octane stunts and breathtaking action sequences were the highlights of this action entertainer. While we are definitely more than impressed with Salman’s swag and raw and rugged avatar, the man who has actually performed all these stunts deserves a special mention and praise for delivering an action-packed experience on the silver screen. We are indeed talking about Salman’s body double, Parvez Kazi.

The model, who has physical similarities with the Dabangg Khan, has performed maximum crucial action sequences in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture. Right from the Austrian Alps’ scene with the pack of wolves to the mega climax scene with a heavy machine gun – Parvez has performed these stunts with such finesse that we were hardly able to make out the difference between Salman and Parvez in the film. To prove it, here are some pictures straight from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai, which will definitely baffle you. Check out the pics… (Also Read: Salman Khan joins forces with Amitabh Bachchan to endorse an edible-oil brand)

Produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai also features Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra, Girish Karnad and Sajjad Delafrooz in key roles. The film is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office to become Salman’s third venture to achieve this rare feat.