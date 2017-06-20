Not Sanaya Irani, Namik Paul to be joined by Vikram Singh Chauhan in Sony TV’s next

Sony TV seems to be clear with the idea of positioning itself as a channel for India’s urban audience. They broke the mundane with Beyhadh, which has been one of the most talked about shows recently and have more shows coming up in the thriller genre. They have decided to cast Namik Paul, who earned a sizeable fan following after his stint on Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. The show will be made by Prateek Sharma, who has been involved with shows for Star Plus and Sony in the past. He is turning a producer with this one, and the show is rumoured to be made on a grand scale. It is a romantic thriller, tentatively titled Ek Deewana Tha. (Also Read: Nakuul Mehta, Jennifer Winget, Mohsin Khan – 5 TV stars whose Instagram captions you will love to read!)

While the casting for the lead actress is still on, the makers have roped in another hero. Vikram Singh Chauhan, who played Atharva on Jaana Na Dil Se Door is the second male lead. It is unusual to have two popular heroes in a single project but clearly, the guys play a huge role in the script. Vikram, too has a great fan following with women and with these two on board, a certain audience is guaranteed. This is not the same show, which Sanaya Irani was rumoured to be a part of. The lady who was supposed to do Yash Patnaik’s Kavya Ki Prarthna walked out of the project as she was not happy with the constant delays.

While Namik has been on a break since six months now, Vikram just wrapped up Jaana Na Dil Se Door. He does not seem to be in the frame of mind for a sabbatical as the project will roll soon. Both the actors have confirmed doing the thriller show. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…