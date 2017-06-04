Not Sara Ali Khan, fans want Ananya Pandey to be launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions!

On his 45th birthday, Karan Johar announced that his production house, Dharma Productions, will soon launch three new faces in the industry. Last time he launched someone, it was with the film, Student Of The Year, that proved to be the perfect launchpad for the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. We sure should be excited about this launch as we will get three new gems to crush on! We can assume that at least one of these faces is going to be a star kid. So, we asked you guys to vote between all the popular star kids, and pick as to who you would like to be launched by Dharma. The results are out and Ananya Pandey’s name has emerged as the topper. Yes, fans want to see Chunky Pandey’s daughter make her debut before any other star kid.

Ananya received the maximum number of votes, from amongst a total of eight nominees. She received a whopping 42 per cent votes, which is quite a lot when contending with seven other names. Right behind her was Sara Ali Khan with 27 per cent votes. But, from what we hear, Sara is making her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput soon in Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial, Kedarnath. We wonder if it will be produced by Dharma. And then, in the poll results, were the names of Aryan Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Yashvardhan Ahuja, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aaliya Ebrahim, and Pranutan Bah, respectively.

Well, for now Ananya has won our poll, and should sure be considered by Karan Johar!

We should also remind you that 18-year old Ananya is rumoured to be making her debut with a Salman Khan production. But talent transfer between camps is quite common in the industry. Maybe KJo will pay attention to what you all have said and cast Ananya in one of his ventures before Salman.