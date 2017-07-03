Not Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor but their kids Abram, Taimur and Misha teach us how to enjoy monsoon!

Bollywood celebs have often played an important role in shaping the season fashion for their fans! Even for the monsoon, they’ve given us some serious style cues to look up to. However, when it comes to having a gala time in the rain, we must definitely take cues from their babies! Not the celebs but their babies are teaching us how to spend the monsoon in the most enjoyable way! The newest celeb kid brigade know their priorities and what to do when out in the rain. In the past one week, we spotted AbRam Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Misha Kapoor giving us some serious monsoon goals with their way of spending the day. We caught them babies venturing out of their fancy abode to catch up on some monsoon fever but instead of hiding under an umbrella, they’re embracing the weather in the coolest way possible!

Just recently, we snapped AbRam Khan popping his head out of the sunroof and letting his hair down! Damn, the young lad surely gave us a thing or two to think about in terms of how to spend the weekend in the rains! Before him, it was Taimur who did something more relaxed. Instead of going adventurous like travelling in the rain, he decided to enjoy the weather on his balcony! Oh yes, the Chota Nawab was playing on the swings whilst chilling in the rain. Pretty cute, that one. And as both the boys spent their rainy day in extreme ways, Misha opted for a sunny day to go on a date with her mommy dearest. Unlike the boys, Shahid’s baby girl stepped out when the sun was out, along with Mira! That was adorable too! You can check out their pics below…

AbRam Khan –

Taimur Ali Khan –

Misha Kapoor –

See what we were talking about? The celeb kids certainly are giving paparazzi some cute pics! If you think about it, they’ve actually given us three beat ways to spend a rainy day! Either go the wild way by cruising the city in a swanky ride or chilling on the balcony or simply waiting for the rain to subside. It’s kinda like a cheat sheet for all those who want to opt for different ways to spend monsoon. Anyway, since it is a Monday, this is our way of kick-starting your week in the most adorable manner. You can brush off all the blues, watch these kids casually strut the city and yes, get out of your beds and go out!

