Not Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan but this Bollywood personality encouraged Tusshar Kapoor to opt for surrogacy – Read details 

Surrogacy was quite a debatable topic in India after it was banned for commercial purposes. The government also said that only "altruistic surrogacy" to needy infertile married Indian couples will be provided after their cases are examined by a competent authority. And though many Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had already opted for it a long time ago, some like Tusshar Kapoor and Karan Johar were the fortunate to get blessed by the procedure just before the ban was implemented. The Golmaal Again actor, who considers himself extremely lucky that he wasn't a victim of this ban, spoke at a length about who urged him to opt for this process and how it all went. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, he revealed the real person who informed him about this process and how it all went later on.

So if you were wondering if Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan were the ones who encouraged Tusshar to opt for surrogacy, then you are highly mistaken. The person responsible behind this was none than Prakash Jha. Yes, you read it right. We just spoke to the actor himself and he revealed how the director actually informed him about the process and encouraged him to take the step. The actor says, “I did not get in touch with them (Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan) but I was encouraged by Mr Prakash Jha. He was the one who informed me that I can have a child without really wanting to get married. He only took me to Dr Ferooza Parekh and later they guided me about it. I met few families through them and the meetings with them really encouraged me. So I didn’t really speak about it with the fraternity.” We are glad that Tusshar took the director seriously and opted for the process.

So was the actor ever skeptical about taking such a bold decision? He says, “I wasn’t skeptical but nervous yes. I was worried about the reactions especially in a country like India which is so polarised and where views are so opposite to each other. But I am genuinely surprised with all the positivity that I have so far received. So honestly, my nervousness was all necessary but I was hell nervous.”