Not SRK, Salman or Aamir but THIS actor is the quickest learner, reveals Farah Khan

As Farah Khan celebrates the completion of 25 years in the film industry today, BollywoodLife got in touch with the choreographer to know more about her glorious journey. She is a successful director today with films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om to her credit, but Farah says dance has always been her first love. She also revealed that it was she who introduced the Hindi film industry to the word ‘choreographer.’

“My first love was dancing. When I was 17-18, that was the first love – watching Michael Jackson songs. I never thought I would become a choreographer, because that was not a career option at that time.There was no such thing as being a choreographer. That word came (in our Hindi film industry), because I brought it about. I said, ‘you cannot write dance master for me, please write choreographer’. I insisted that my name be put as that. But, when I joined the film industry, it was to become a director. I was assisting director Mansoor Khan. I never assisted a dance choreographer,” she said.

She is one of the few dance choreographers, who has had the chance to work with all the three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. When asked who is a natural dancer, she said, “Salman, because only he can dance the way he does. It’s natural. It looks unchoreographed whatever you make him do. Shah Rukh is also very good. Salman and Shah Rukh I would say are natural dancers. Aamir likes it to be rehearsed and everything.”

And who is the quickest learner among all the actors? “It’s a very strange thing that the quickest learner amongst all the actors is Sanjay Dutt. He learns really fast. When he would dance on-screen then it would look something else but he picks up the steps very quickly,” she quipped.

She has given us iconic dance numbers like Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Sheila Ki Jawaani, Fevicol se and many more, but which is that one hook step that she loves to perform at weddings or parties? Munni Badnaam Huyi! The 52-year-old, who is married to Shirish Kunder, and with whom she has triplets, revealed that if there is something other than dancing, cooking and sleeping that interests her then it’s travelling with her family. She has turned into a part-time traveler and her Instagram account is a testimony to how much she enjoys it.

Farah, who feels fortunate to have been able to do what she loves for the last 25 years, says she is just mid-way through her career and looks forward to the second-innings. She revealed that she is working on two scripts at the moment and that we can expect an announcement of a commercial film, from her soon.