Not Shweta Tiwari, it’s Megha Gupta who will star opposite Avinash Sachdeva in Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka

One of the upcoming shows that is making quite a bit of buzz is Life Ok’s Inteqam Ek Masoom Ka. Reports had surfaced that TV actress Shweta Tiwari would be making a comeback post pregnancy with the thriller show. However, it looks like Shweta and the makers did not sign the deal and another actress has been roped in. Actor Avinash Sachdeva plays the lead role and the show is inspired by Govinda’s hit thriller film, Hatya, which was directed by Kirti Kumar. As per a report in The Times of India, actress Megha Gupta will be romancing Avinash on the show. The lady got married last year to Siddhant Karnick and did a cameo in Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. (Also Read: Intqaam Ek Masoom ka: Avinash Sachdev to reprise Govinda’s role in the TV adaptation of Hatya)

While Megha refused to confirm or divulge details about the show, she spoke about how happy she was being married to Siddhant. Talking about life after marriage, she said, “It’s good! When you marry the right person, things automatically fall into place. It is important to find the right person. Siddhant has proved to be my best friend and companion, and has been with me in my best and worst times.” However, she has shared a picture of her from the Mathura schedule of the shoot dipping into the holy Yamuna River.

Megha has been in the TV industry since a really long time and has acted in shows like ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Kumkum’, ‘Swarg’, ‘Nach Baliye 4’, ‘C.I.D.’ and more. She played the role of Ragini in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai that airs on Star Plus. Siddhant and she got married in September last year in a low-key court marriage. It was followed by a grander ceremony this year in January. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…